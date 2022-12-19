A former world number one and Paralympics gold medallist will be Dubbo's Australia Day ambassador for 2023.
Tennis champion David Hall OAM will be the special guest at Dubbo Regional Council's ceremony at Victoria Park while well-known television writer, producer and executive producer David Herbert will be the ambassador for the Wellington event.
Mr Hall is set to keep audiences at Dubbo enthralled given all he achieved during his career.
READ ALSO:
He was a dominant figure on the wheelchair tennis scene for a decade and was finished the number one singles players for six years between 1995 and 2005.
He won all majors during his career while he also won gold at the Sydney 2000 Paralympics and collected at silver at Atlanta in 1996.
He began playing wheelchair tennis at 19, three years after he lost his legs when he was hit by a car while hitchhiking on the central coast of NSW.
He was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame and the Australian Tennis Hall of Fame in 2015
He is also an inductee of the New South Wales Hall of Champions (2009) and the Sport Australia Hall of Fame (2010).
Once he retired, Mr Hall remained involved in the sport and he worked with young wheelchair players in his home state of NSW and elsewhere around the country.
He has also written about the sport and produced the instructional video Let's Roll - Learning Wheelchair Tennis with the Pros with his coach, Rich Berman.
"I feel like I can't give back enough to wheelchair tennis because I know it's given me so much over the years," he said in 2016 following his Hall of Fame inductions.
For those in Wellington, they are set to be treated to tales from the screen.
David Herbert has had a long career in the television industry and has helped create a host of shows which have aired in Australia and around the world.
He has also been a part of the creation of major events like the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Charity Gala and the World Comedy Tour.
Broadcasters of shows Mr Herbert has been involved with include the Seven Network, ABC, SBS Nine Network, Network Ten, Comedy Central in the US, Paramount Comedy Channel, the BBC, Channel 5 and Sky in the UK.
The pair will be part of the more than 100-strong group of ambassadors who will be part of Australia Day events around the state.
Australia Day Council of NSW chair Andrew Parker said the 2023 group was a remarkable one which would add plenty to ceremonies.
"Now in its 32nd year, the NSW Ambassador program seeks to spread the message of reflecting, respecting and celebrating our strong community, individuals who continually seek to help their neighbours in times of crisis, and are always there to lend a helping hand, no matter the task. This helping hand and spirit of mateship is what makes us, in essence, Australian," Mr Parker said.
"What our amazing group of ambassadors have in common are traits like passion, generosity and community spirit. They will be spreading the message of resilience and optimism through regions across our state, particularly those that have been badly affected by floods this year. I would like to express my deep appreciation for all the ambassadors for sharing their stories."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.