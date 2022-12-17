WHITNEY WRAP: Jeffrey, Morton combine to pile on the pain

RSL Colts skipper Marty Jeffrey couldn't be happier with how his side has performed in the first half of the season, after winning their match against Macquarie on Saturday.
In the final round of the RSL Whitney Cup before Christmas, RSL Colts took on Macquarie at No.1 Oval, with the latter coming away with another win.
Chris Morton and Jeffrey led the way for Colts with the bat, as they posted 6/231 before bowling out Macquarie for 133.
The win for RSL Colts moves them further ahead on the ladder ahead of Newtown and CYMS, with Jeffrey hoping his side is just getting started.
"It was a pretty pleasing one, especially going into the Christmas break, the win for us sort of puts us a win and a little bit ahead in first spot," he said.
"I think it's just good gaining some momentum going into next year."
Greg Buckley fell early for the RSL Colts before Jeffrey and Morton combined to pile on the runs.
The competition's top run scorer, Morton made an aggressive 61 while Jeffrey was proactive as always hitting 70 as RSL Colts posted 6/231.
In reply, Lachlan Strachan made 41 off 34 balls before Tim Howarth ripped through the Macquarie batters, taking 5/41 while Buckley (4/21) was also strong with the ball.
With now roughly a month off over the holiday period, Jeffrey believes the side is right where they want to be at this point of the season.
"Throughout this first half of the season we've probably dropped a couple of games you'd like to win," he said.
"You obviously don't win a comp in the first half of the year but we are slowly working out the team we want to be this season.
"A few blokes have started to figure out their roles with the bat and the ball, we are different side to what we were last year.
"It's just been about finding our DNA for this season and slowly building."
Morton's latest innings have pushed his run tally for the season to 540, a remarkable 200 runs more than anyone else in the competition and his captain admitted he thought the opener could be in for a big season.
"He definitely showed signs at the start of last season, he went on a good run then but this year he is going even further," he said.
"Every game he is hitting the ball straight and long, he is just timing the absolute guts out of them.
"It's definitely good to help get us off to a good start we are every game, he's been awesome."
Meanwhile, CYMS continued their winning ways after a 92-run victory over South Dubbo at Lady Cutler 2.
Ben Knaggs lead the way with the bat for CYMS, hitting 45 not out as the Cougars made 8/223.
In reply, Ted Murray passed 50 before spin twins Harry Bayliss (4/29) and Paddy Nelson (3/29) ripped through the Souths middle order to bowl out the Hornets for 131.
A Tim Hamilton-inspired Newtown scored a big win over Rugby at No.2 Oval.
Hamilton's figures of 5/27 helped Newtown bowl out Rugby for just 98 before Ali Raza made a quickfire 56 off just 23 balls in the successful run chase.
