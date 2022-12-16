Daily Liberal
Myra Dawn won the Red Ochre feature race at Dubbo Showground on Friday night

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated December 18 2022 - 10:47am, first published December 17 2022 - 7:54am
Bathurst trainer Steve Turnbull had another smile on his face on Friday night after winning the Red Ochre Pace at Dubbo. Picture by Courtney Rees

She may not have been the biggest runner in the Tipperary Equine Stud Red Ochre Fillies and Mares Classic but Steve Turnbull's Myra Dawn showed plenty of heart to take out the feature race at Dubbo Showground on Friday.

