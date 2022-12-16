She may not have been the biggest runner in the Tipperary Equine Stud Red Ochre Fillies and Mares Classic but Steve Turnbull's Myra Dawn showed plenty of heart to take out the feature race at Dubbo Showground on Friday.
Dubbo Harness Racing's Carnival of Cups evening attracted a strong crowd of fans and they were treated to a wonderful meeting, with several races going down to the wire.
One of those was the Red Ochre Final (2120m), which was won by Bathurst's Steve Turnbull, driver Justin Reynolds and Myra Dawn by more than a metre.
Heading into the meeting, Myra Dawn ($11) looked like one of the strongest chances to take out arguably Dubbo's biggest harness race and Turnbull admitted he was quietly confident after having a few words with Reynolds.
"We had a talk early and I said 'she just keeps going' we need the speed all the way," he said.
"Last week they stopped and started so she ended up getting boxed up.
"Tonight she just got into a gallop and it was able to keep the sprint going down the straight."
The six-year-old mare started on the second row and started the race patiently, sitting at the rear of the field as the pack passed the finish line with two laps remaining.
Dubbo's only hope in the race, Yarraman Bella ($3.30) looked to find some speed down the back straight with a lap and a half to go but couldn't catch Infinity Beach ($5.50).
Remarkably, Myra Dawn sat in second last as the field started the final lap of the race but didn't waste any time making up several places.
Along the back straight, the mare moved into second place as the pack headed around the final bend, setting up an exciting finish.
Wattleback Lass ($31) lead the field around the final bend but Reynolds moved up along the outside of the Amanda Turnbull-trained chance to narrowly push a nose-length ahead before hitting the line with great speed.
No stranger to winning races, Steve Turnbull confessed his win on Friday is one he hopes to remember for a long time.
"She's only a little tiny thing, it was always been a big race to win this one," he said.
"So it's really exciting."
Later in the evening, Nathan Townsend picked up first place in the Petstock Dubbo Local Pace (1720m) with Bold Cowboy.
The gelding got the better of Nathan Turnbull's Bettor Idea ($11) and Brooklyn Bandit ($5) trained by Jake Davis.
Although he may have grabbed second in the race before, Turnbull's luck changed in the following two runs with the driver/trainer picking up two wins.
Don Arthur won the Wayne and Julie Loader Pace (1720m) with Turnbull acting as the driver/trainer before he drove Gary Eyre's Karinya Gill to a victory in the TAB Eureka Slot Competition Local Pace (1720m).
