The Trangie Rams will welcome two of rugby league's biggest characters to their town early next year for a Sportsman's Dinner.
Triple M rugby league host Anthony Maroon will act as MC for the night and will be supported by former NRL stars Mark Geyer as well as Wendell Sailor.
To be held on the first weekend in February at Trangie Racecourse, the evening will cost $100 for a two-course dinner while auctions will take place as well.
Hosted on February 4, club president Luke Phillips is hoping a lot of people get behind the evening.
"I hope so, we are hoping to get somewhere between 200 and 250 people," he said.
"If it's successful then it could be something we will look at doing annually."
Frequent Triple M listeners will be aware of just how entertaining Geyer and Sailor are, with Phillips believing the travelling trio could be in for a big night.
"I think they are hitting Dubbo earlier in the day before they come out, they are pumped up for a drink," he said.
Located roughly an hour west of Dubbo, Trangie does not get many former players or media personalities travelling to the town much.
But now Phillips is confident there will some rugby league diehard fans who will be eager to spin a yarn with Sailor and Geyer.
"Over the years a lot of people in Trangie have mentioned that we don't really get anything to happen or anyone come out," he said.
"Now they have an opportunity to get behind it and actually see some blokes who have played top-level football.
"One is a dual international and the other one has one of the most iconic moments in State of Origin history."
All the funds from the auction will be donated to local schools and learning centres with tickets on sale now.
The club's Facebook page revealed four of the 10 items the travelling crew will be bringing with them for the auction, with something there for everyone.
A signed photo of Geyer facing off with Wally Lewis, a signed Penrith Panthers 2022 jersey, a signed photo of Norm Provan and Arthur Summons as well as a Cameron Smith 2022 signed British Open flag.
Phillips is hoping those in attendance spend big at the auction with people from outside of Trangie more than welcome to attend.
"There is an auction with the money going to two schools in town," he said.
"If people are keen to come from Dubbo or wherever then they can do so.
"Who knows if we have a few we might get a bus."
Anyone interested in purchasing tickets can do so via emailing trangierugbyleague@gmail.com or go to the club's Facebook page.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
