Orana Spurs coach Ben Manson knows he will have a determined side for 2023 after being named to return as the Western Premier League squad's mentor.
After finishing this year's Western Premier League (WPL) seventh and just outside of the finals, Spurs will keep their current coach as they aim for a return to the top of the competition.
Having led Spurs to the minor premiership in 2021 before COVID-19 ended the season, Manson is excited about returning next year and hopes the squad is a bit more consistent.
"They've put me in again, they want me to stay," he said.
"I'll be there 100 per cent, it was a rough year for us and obviously I was working on most weekends so it was hard to be committed to the boys which I felt bad about.
"I've just got a new job and I get every weekend off, hopefully being there every single weekend helps.
"I think just the inconsistency of not having players and having different coaches is what made it hard from what it sounded like."
Spurs were one of the competition favourites in many people's eyes but struggled to put together winning performances, with the side also unable to field a consistent side from week to week.
Ahead of the pre-season beginning in early January, Manson believes the Spurs unit will have a fair bit of motivation going forward.
"I'm pretty sure most of the boys want to come back so I think we really good," he said.
"We missed (on finals) in the last round, we won eight of our last night games and we beat all the top teams but just got beaten at the post.
"If we didn't lose that last game then we would've been sweet but I couldn't make it and they got us by a goal."
Finishing just two points away from playing in the finals, Spurs were one of the form sides of the competition over the last two months and Manson believes they could've caused some damage had they advanced.
"At the start of the season we were thinking we were going to be bottom of the table just with how we were playing," he said.
"As soon as we got all the boys together like I said we beat all the top teams, our run home was all the top teams and we won except for Panorama.
"If we beat them and made finals then we could've finished pretty strongly."
Dubbo and District Football Association's summer competition has been in full swing for several weeks now, giving players the opportunity to keep some level of match fitness in the off-season.
Playing alongside the Spurs squad in the summer rather than coaching them, Manson feels the group will be able to hit the ground come 2023.
"It's good that they still kicking around because come January we are going to start going pretty hard," he said.
"We wanna do well next year."
