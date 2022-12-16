Daniel Gilholme is hoping he can help lead Macquarie United into a new era after being named the club's Western Premier League coach for 2023.
The incoming coach will replace Rhys Osborne in the role after United finished at the bottom of the Western Premier League (WPL) ladder in 2022.
After debuting a crop of young talents in 2022, Gilholme admitted it was a simple decision for him to step up as coach for next season.
"I've coached juniors sides all my life, the side myself and Patrick Auld have had for the last 11 years will be looking to step up into the senior side," he said.
"It's probably an easy decision to go with them."
Macquarie United had only a handful of senior players in their side at times this year and Gilholme hopes the young players continue to grow into wonderful footballers.
"That's the plan (to grow them), those guys have developed within the club and we want to keep them here at a senior level," he said.
Osborne will remain at the club and is likely to feature as a player in the WPL side as well as experienced heads Brooklyn Crain and Justin Sutton.
While the experienced players may be outnumbered, Gilholme believes they will be able to impart some wisdom to the next generation.
"They will (be helpful), Rhys (Osborne) coming into a playing role himself will be great," he said.
"The mature heads will definitely help our young boys out."
United won just a single game in 2022, coming against Lithgow to finish last in the competition, a season which was considered a great chance to blood some youngsters.
Looking ahead to next year, Gilholme said he just hopes the side can continue to take steps in the right direction.
"I don't think we are going to set any expectations this early, we are going to see what we've got," he said.
"Improving where we finished last year is the major thing we want to look at for sure."
The opening round of the WPL is still many months away but the incoming Macquarie coach said a lot of the squad is keeping their fitness levels up in the local summer competition.
"A few of the other guys are catching up over the weekend to knock the ball around," he said.
"They seem really motivated to get moving for next season."
Stepping up into senior coaching could be daunting for some but Gilholme admitted he will be joined once again by his long-time offsider.
"I'll be joined by Patrick Auld who has come on board to help me out," he said.
"With these boys, he and I have worked together for the last 12 years or so," he said.
"We just bounce off each other."
Macquarie United will start their pre-season in January following the holiday period.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
