After narrowly missing out on a finals berth in the Peter McDonald Premiership's inaugural season, Shane Rodney is back in the Orange Hawks' coaching hot seat, and with a talented list of juniors, the two-time NRL premiership winner is 'optimistic' about the season ahead.
Having originally signed a one-year contract in 2021, Rodney was more than happy to continue in the role after one-point separated his side from the top four of the Group 10 pool.
"I feel there's a fair bit change for the young guys there this year who I think will be better for the experience moving into next season," he said.
"There's some older guys that have seen some potential and I know have started training already to get themselves fit to have an opportunity next year as well, that'll be good for the group. I'm pretty optimistic about what next season looks like at the moment."
As it often went with Hawks last year, its best side was capable of beating anyone on its day and that much was true when it knocked off Dubbo CYMS in the opening round.
But injuries and a lack of depth cruelled them over the season, finishing with a 7-7 record.
Rodney said the club is working hard to ensure holes can be filled when needed.
"Injuries are part of it (a season), everyone understands that but we probably lacked a little bit of depth and player numbers when that came about - that probably hurt us through that mid part of the year," he said.
"From a club point of view we are working hard to make sure we've got plenty of depth across the board for next season so if injuries do come along we've got someone there ready to step in and take their spot.
"From the group we've also learned that as the season went along we probably dropped a number of games we should've won which in the end hurt us."
One player who will be back in the two blues jersey is Fijian flyer Marika Turagaiviu, who signed on for Hawks mid-season. The winger finished with three tries from his six games. Unfortunately, fellow Fijian Waqasaqa Qiolevu won't be back next year.
"Marika will be back, he's home at the moment but he'll be coming back," Rodney confirmed.
The two Fijian signings were part of a late resurgence for Hawks where it won three out of its last four matches.
That back end of the season has Rodney excited to see what they can produce moving forward.
"The positives are the last month they played the boys did really well and I could seem in them they started to believe they could be a decent footy team," he said.
"That gave them a lot of confidence and me a lot of confidence in the same players moving forward for next year.
"A lot of the boys will be similar to this season, I think pretty much all of them are back again next year - there won't be a lot of change to the group, the change will be the experience they've made ... we'll be in a lot better position from having that extra experience."
In what's already a young squad, Rodney believes a number of the under 18s players from last season are ready to move up the ranks, and pinpointed three he's keen to watch.
"There's a few players there ready to step up to senior footy so I'm excited to see how they progress in the new year," he said.
"Riley Robinson, Mac Selwood ... Connor Vardanega will be in Sydney (with Penrith Panthers SG Ball) for the first part of the season.
"We debuted Connor in first grade last year as a 17-year-old, when he's done in Penrith I'm sure he'll be in contention for first grade.
"There's a few (players) we're looking to add some experience, older boys coming back to the club will be good for the group."
Along with the re-appointment of Rodney, Hawks have confirmed Glen Maxwell will coach reserve grade, Steve Pearson league tag and Jared Broderick is in charge of under 18s with Wade Judd assistant.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
