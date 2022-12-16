Daily Liberal
Shane Rodney confirmed as Orange Hawks' Peter McDonald Premiership coach for a second season

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
December 16 2022
Shane Rodney will be Orange Hawks' premier division coach for a second year. Picture by Jude Keogh

After narrowly missing out on a finals berth in the Peter McDonald Premiership's inaugural season, Shane Rodney is back in the Orange Hawks' coaching hot seat, and with a talented list of juniors, the two-time NRL premiership winner is 'optimistic' about the season ahead.

