Rugby opening batter Ben Wheeler believes his side is not far away from their second win of the RSL Whitney Cup season.
Wheeler and Rugby will take on Newtown Tigers at No.2 Oval on Saturday in the final round of the competition before the Christmas break as both teams aim to go into the holiday period full of confidence.
Looking at the two sides on paper, Newtown looks like the favourites but Wheeler has a lot of confidence in Rugby, especially a string of recent solid performances.
Last weekend, Rugby took the fight to CYMS, having them 4/40 before looking likely to chase down more than 200, eventually suffering a batting collapse.
For Wheeler, he believes Rugby can notch up their second win on Saturday against a determined Newtown outfit.
"We are in good stead, I think we aren't too far away from a win, it's only just around the corner and hopefully tomorrow (Saturday) is the day," he said.
"Our last five or six games we've been in the contest for the majority of the game, we just seem to lose the big moments.
"Hopefully we've learned from all the big moments we've lost and can turn it around."
The Rugby opener has been one of the best batters in the competition this season, amassing more than 300 runs so far and admitted he is feeling good in the middle alongside his captain.
"Hilly (Jacob Hill) and I have put together a few good partnerships this season," he said.
"We've set our team up, our biggest problem right now is losing wickets in clumps. Once one bloke gets out everyone is trying to force the runs as well, we've just collapsed too much.
"In saying that, in most games, we've put on a really good and competitive score apart from one match so I think our batting is probably our strength, we just need to win those moments out in the field."
While Rugby's batting mostly relies on Wheeler, Jacob Hill and Aidan Bennewith, their bowling attack is less experienced.
Will Skinner has been impressive at times while Bailey O'Connor, Dugald Shepherd and Jai Reeves are only at the start of their first grade careers.
However, Wheeler is confident the bowling attack will find their feet in the grade, even if it takes some time.
"We've got a young and pretty inexperienced attack but they are learning every week, he said.
"They'll be able to turn it around and keep learning from the mistakes they make every now and then."
Like Rugby, Newtown is also coming off a loss last week, with RSL Colts getting the better of them in a top-of-the-table clash.
Mat Skinner will be hoping he can continue his recent string of form with the bat while his brother Steve and Dan French have been reliable contributors with the willow.
Meanwhile, South Dubbo will be looking to win their fourth consecutive match when they take on CYMS at Lady Cutler.
As has become custom between the two sides, both clubs will play for the Sam Fraser Cup at Lady Cutler Oval on their respective club days.
The core of the young Souths team will be full of confidence after some returned to Dubbo after winning the NSW Country Colts carnival with Western Zone.
On the other hand, CYMS look to have found their form with the bat in hand after a few weeks of lean scores.
Finally, Macquarie and RSL Colts will battle each other at No.1 Oval in a match which will have a lot of meaning for both sides.
Macquarie needs a win to stay in touch with the top three while a victory for RSL Colts could mean they move further ahead on the ladder.
Play for all three grades will begin at 1pm.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
