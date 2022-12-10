A young driver who blew more than three times the legal limit after drinks at a Dubbo pub has been disqualified from driving and fined $1000.
Twenty-one-year-old Jett Edward Lundholm of Wongarbon appeared in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to high-range drink driving.
READ ALSO:
Court documents revealed police from Dubbo highway patrol were looking for Lundholm's Toyota Hilux on October 15 this year after receiving a driving complaint about it.
The same evening, Lundholm had been drinking at Commercial Hotel on Brisbane Street and at about 11.50pm police watched him pulling out of the car park.
With all warning devices activated, police followed Lundholm who stopped a short time later. When they approached the driver and passenger, police noticed a strong smell of intoxicating liquor coming from inside the Hilux.
He was breath tested which returned a positive result, the court was told.
Police arrested and escorted him to the back of their caged truck after which he was taken to Dubbo Police Station for a secondary testing.
The court heard Lundholm was deemed moderately affected by alcohol in police custody.
His breath analysis showed a blood alcohol level of 0.171. Due to the high reading, he was issued a suspension notice and served with a court attendance notice.
Lundholm told police he had drunk approximately 10 schooners (425 ml) of Carlton dry beer between 12:30pm and 11:30pm. He said he had also eaten a hamburger and chips while drinking.
Magistrate Gary Wilson disqualified Lundholm from driving for six months when he represented himself on December 7.
The court heard he would be fined $1000 and his companion present in court let out a loud gasp.
Moreover, Mr Wilson ordered Lundholm to install an interlock device in his vehicle for two years.
"I hope it's a good lesson to you," Mr Wilson said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.