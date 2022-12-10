Daily Liberal
Jett Lundholm, 21, caught drunk behind the wheel in Dubbo, fined $1000

By Court Reporter
Updated December 11 2022 - 8:57am, first published 4:00am
A drunk driver was pulled over by police after a day's drinking at Dubbo's Commercial Hotel. File Picture

A young driver who blew more than three times the legal limit after drinks at a Dubbo pub has been disqualified from driving and fined $1000.

