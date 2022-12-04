Daily Liberal
Tyrannie Reeves and Mitchell Reece face court for assaulting men at Dubbo caravan park

By Court Reporter
Updated December 5 2022 - 10:06am, first published 9:30am
New parents face court following caravan park assault

A couple who went to a caravan park to visit a man who owed them money faced charges of common assault in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday.

