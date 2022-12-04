New parents face court following caravan park assault

A couple who went to a caravan park to visit a man who owed them money faced charges of common assault in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday.
Tyrannie Reeves, 31, and Mitchell Reece, 34, both of Clews Street, Dubbo, initially pleaded not guilty but changed their pleas on the day of hearing.
The couple appeared separately in court, taking turns to mind their five-week-old baby.
According to court records, the man and woman attended a caravan park on Bultje Street about 5.40pm on February 12, 2022, to meet a man to collect money that he owed them.
They discussed the money that was owed and made an agreement before one of the two offenders became irate and began to yell at him.
Amended police reports for the man and woman differed about which of them started yelling at the victim and who hit him first with each of them attributing it to the other person.
As the altercation continued, the victim grabbed a nearby piece of timber to defend himself with as the fight moved towards a toilet block, where Reece and the victim ended up on the ground with Reece on top while Reeves attempted to help her partner.
At that time, a witness came over and attempted to separate Reece and the victim, but Reeves walked up behind him and pushed him to the shoulder area and according to court records, her hand slipped and struck his head.
Reece then stood up and got in his face and began to yell at the witness and police were contacted and arrived shortly afterwards.
As a result of the altercation, the first victim received swelling and redness to the right side of his face, grazing to his left knee and his right elbow was bleeding.
Police arrested Reeves and transported her to Dubbo Police Station, and they later found Reece walking on the Tracker Riley Cycleway. He was also arrested and taken to the police station.
Solicitor Jai Silkman said Reece told him the victim was "doing it hard" but had the money which was $90.
"He accepts that whatever he's done, he's gone too far and he accepts guilt for the offence," Mr Silkman said.
Magistrate Peter Miszalski asked Mr Silkman what the couple wanted the money for but did not get an answer.
"This is the first offence of this matter and it's just dumb, really, really dumb," he said.
"He's got a new life because he's turned around and got a job."
Solicitor Naadirah Sathar represented Reeves in court and said her client's involvement amounted to a single push.
"The offending happened in the context where her partner and the complainant were in a fight and she jumped in to help her partner," Ms Sathar said.
"It's aggravated because she was on a conditional release order at the time."
Mr Miszalski gave Reeves a 12-month Conditional Release Order with a conviction, and he also gave Reece a Conditional Release Order with conviction.
"I will be really disappointed if you come back," Mr Miszalski said to Reece in court.
"Bring your toothbrush with you," he added indicating what the court outcome would be.
Mr Miszalski did not take any action on Reeve's breach of her previous Conditional Release Order but told her to also bring a toothbrush if she comes back to court and advised her to focus on her job as a new mother.
