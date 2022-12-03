'The best gig of all': Meet Dubbo's ice cream queen, Kath Spicer

Dubbo's ice cream lady Kath Spicer - often spotted around town in her bright pink van - reckons she has the "best gig you could get".
"When you're doing something that you enjoy, it's not work," she told the Daily Liberal.
"I can be driving down the street and kids turn around with the biggest smile and give you the biggest wave. That's just magical, and it's just the best feeling."
Ms Spicer started her business Kath's Soft Serve Ice Cream in 2019, right before the pandemic hit. As summer starts and temperatures rise she's hoping for a good season of trade to make up for a rough start.
"This summer will hopefully be a fantastic one. I'm hoping so," she said.
"During the first lockdown it wasn't too bad as I was able to do street runs. But during the second lockdown it was just too scary for me because there were too many cases. But it's just something we all had to deal with and nobody expected it."
"But I've come out the other end and that's even better!"
Young or old, Ms Spicer says people of all ages enjoy her soft serve, which she boasts is the region's "creamiest". Even with the wet weather over the past few months, people have been coming out with umbrellas to buy a cone.
"I've been in different estates where it's pouring down and I'm outside and people still come out for an ice cream," she said.
Before buying the van - which she drove up to Dubbo all the way from Melbourne - Ms Spicer worked in a number of other businesses around Dubbo including a private planning company and a local bar.
"I just wanted to do something different and I took a gamble because there were already two ice cream vans in town. But I took the gamble and it paid off," she said.
Owning an ice cream van, no two days are the same for Ms Spicer. She regularly makes stops at local schools and nursing homes and often sets up at events, both in Dubbo and beyond.
To make it easier for locals looking for a treat, she's even created an app 'Snack Tracker' to help people find her.
"It's different every day - you go to different towns, one day you might be at a school fete and the next a wedding or a birthday party. And most people are happy to see you," she said.
"During school days I normally get in the van when school goes out, unless I'm heading to a retirement village. But during the school holidays I'm in the van from 11 o'clock. I go to all the local parks and just move from one spot to another."
It's not just Dubbo locals who've been able to enjoy Ms Spicer's ice cream.
She says she and her pink van are "very well travelled" and, so far, she's slung soft serves in places like Coonabarabran, Coonamble, Peak Hill, Yeoval and even as far as Orange and Forbes.
"I've got the best gig of all, I really do. It makes everyone happy, that's it," she said.
