Being announced as the winner of a state museum award this week was the icing on the cake for the team at the Old Dubbo Gaol who were still celebrating a major tourism award they took home last week.
At the 2022 IMAGinE awards on Thursday night, the Old Dubbo Gaol was announced as the winner of the Exhibition Projects category for the $1.39 million Gallows Gallery upgrade project.
"We are excited about this win in recognition for the significant upgrades completed at the Gallows Gallery, transforming it into a state-of-the-art exhibition space," said Jane Bassingthwaighte, Director of Community Culture and Places at the Dubbo Regional Council.
"I would like to congratulate the team and thank them for their dedication to the Old Dubbo Gaol."
An initiative of Museums & Galleries of NSW, the IMAGinE awards highlight the resilience, innovation and creativity of museums, galleries and Aboriginal cultural centres. The Exhibitions Award recognises excellence and innovation in museum and heritage exhibition practice.
Museums & Galleries of NSW said the upgrades to the Gallows Gallery created "a high-level museum environment" that "upholds the historic site and collections as one of Dubbo's most significant and highly visited cultural tourism attractions".
"The upgrades included innovative interpretive design, conservation, landscaping work, and free-standing signage systems," said Ms Bassingthwaighte.
"The developments also incorporated the reuse of gaol buildings and spaces, where ceilings and linings introduced to a former exercise yard were stripped and converted into the climate-controlled Gallows Gallery to conserve and display original gallows relics and related artefacts."
Some of the key artefacts on display as part of the upgraded exhibition - unveiled in March 2021 - include the largest collection of Hangman Ropes in Australia and the original Hangman's Gallows.
This is the second major award the gaol has taken home in a fortnight, with the museum also taking home silver in the cultural tourism category at the 2022 NSW Tourism Awards, held at Luna Park in Sydney on Thursday November 17.
"It was a great surprise for us to receive Silver in such a prestigious category," Old Dubbo Gaol Operations Coordinator, Julie Webster said.
Mayor of Dubbo Regional Council, Mathew Dickerson, commended the Old Dubbo Gaol team for their efforts in securing both awards.
"After a Silver win at the NSW Tourism Awards earlier this month, winning a Museums & Galleries of NSW IMAGinE award is another fantastic achievement for the passionate team at the Old Dubbo Gaol," he said.
"Dubbo Regional Council has been managing the state heritage site since 1973 and has invested significantly in maintenance and upgrades through Council funds and NSW grant funding, to ensure it remains one of the Dubbo region's favourite places."
