Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Old Dubbo Gaol wins 2022 IMAGinE award for Gallows Gallery upgrade

AH
By Allison Hore
November 26 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Old Dubbo Gaol won an Exhibition Projects award at the IMAginE awards for the $1.39 million Gallows Gallery upgrade project. Picture supplied

Being announced as the winner of a state museum award this week was the icing on the cake for the team at the Old Dubbo Gaol who were still celebrating a major tourism award they took home last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.