Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Health

Sing Out Choir, Dubbo's dementia choir, secures $45,000 grant

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated November 29 2022 - 12:38pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Members of Dubbo's dementia choir meet up every Tuesday for an all-inclusive sing along. Picture by Belinda Soole

Dubbo locals living with dementia will be able to continue raising their voices and creating new connections after the Sing Out Choir received a $45,000 funding boost through a COVID-19 resilience grant scheme.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.