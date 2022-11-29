Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Geurie residents complain to Dubbo Regional Council over state of John Blackwood Sculpture Garden

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated November 30 2022 - 9:58am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Geurie resident Noel Phoebe is angry Dubbo Council won't do anything about waterlogging at John Blackwood Garden across the road from his house. Picture by Elizabeth Frias

Residents across the road from John Blackwood Sculpture Garden in Geurie are angered by Dubbo Regional Council's inaction over their repeated pleas to prevent waterlogging at the park resulting in a swarm of mosquitoes and foul odour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.