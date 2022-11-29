Residents across the road from John Blackwood Sculpture Garden in Geurie are angered by Dubbo Regional Council's inaction over their repeated pleas to prevent waterlogging at the park resulting in a swarm of mosquitoes and foul odour.
"This has been going on for some time, it's a health hazard," Guerie resident Noel Phoebe said.
"It stinks in the village and the mozzies are bad they're about half-an-inch big."
Mr Phoebe, who lives across the road from the garden said some of the hamlet's residents have written to the council to air their concerns but were continuously ignored.
"We've asked the council to do something about it and we've sent them photos and everything but they haven't done anything," he said.
"Since flooding is frequent, that water lake is affecting us badly.
"When it's waterlogged, floodwater runs through the road and into my house.
"My front yard is a quagmire we couldn't mow it until water dries out."
Mr Phoebe, a wool presser at Fletchers International's abattoir, said they could smell the stench even while inside their house.
"It's a problem because water from the park goes in front of my house," he said.
Mr Phoebe said he and other vocal residents have suggested in their letter to the council to install a pipe to allow floodwater to pass through.
"All they need is an excavator to cut a hole and put a water pipe in, it clears the drain and can run on the side of the road," he said.
"It's not hard, but they're not listening because we are Geurie, not Dubbo."
The village's shop and petrol station owner Sunny Kumar said he and other residents have also repeatedly asked the council to find ways to stop water from stagnating at the park.
"They need to fix it because more people are traveling along this road daily," he said.
A council spokesperson said the residents' concerns have been looked into however regular maintenance of the garden did not include pumping water. Although they agreed waterlogging is a "nuisance" due to recent weather conditions.
"At this time, resources in this area are undertaking extra mowing, slashing, and weed treatments," the spokesperson said.
The council also advised residents concerned about mosquitoes are urged to protect themselves and to check NSW Health advice.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
