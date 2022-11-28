Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Dubbo Regional Council in favour of a pedestrian bridge near the new River Street bridge

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
November 29 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
In October 2022 the traffic was banked up for residents after flooding closed roads around Dubbo. Picture by Belinda Soole

Dubbo is "struggling" to remain a 10 minute city and Dubbo Regional Council is pointing to the multiple highways as the problem.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.