Dubbo is "struggling" to remain a 10 minute city and Dubbo Regional Council is pointing to the multiple highways as the problem.
The current major transport issues for Dubbo, according to DRC are overcrowding on the LH Ford Bridge, excessive heavy traffic movement in Erskine Street, turning of heavy vehicles and all traffic at the intersection of the Mitchell Highway and Newell Highway in West Dubbo and the increasing traffic volumes on Cobra Street.
The Dubbo Transportation Strategy 2020 shows that a range of upgrades and new roads across the Dubbo transportation network have been planned to cater and manage future growth of the city.
The Dubbo Transportation Strategy 2020 responded to the 2013 announcement by the NSW State Government of the proposed duplication of the LH Ford Bridge, something councillor Josh Black is in favour of, to fix the region's day to day traffic.
"We really need another high level bridge duplicating the LH Ford bridge and a heavy vehicle bypass to get the vehicles out of Dubbo," he said.
"I think it's important we keep trying to improve the Dubbo roads and pushing to get a bypass to get the trucks out of Dubbo."
The North-West Urban Release Area is a new development precinct for Dubbo that once fully developed, will have the potential for between 5,000 and 6,000 dwellings, with a population of up to 15,000 people.
READ MORE:
The Transportation Strategy identifies the need for a strategic road network that connects the New Dubbo Bridge with the Mitchell Highway.
Council applied for funding under the Accelerated Infrastructure Fund - Round 3 for the construction of River Street West Collector Road and successful applications will be announced in early 2023.
The cost of this section is $12.3 million, and council is required to contribute $3.075 million.
The River Street West connection will ensure the precinct will have two major points of access over time, which includes Bunglegumbie Road and the River Street Bridge.
Access to the area is currently limited to Bunglegumbie Road, but this singular access is "insufficient" for accommodating future land use and transport growth. DRC believes connecting to the New Dubbo Bridge will ensure the area has two major points, reducing congestion on Bunglegumbie Road and Thompson Street.
DRC mayor Mathew Dickerson said the River Street bridge has no pedestrian access and is to be used by vehicles only.
"We are talking with TfNSW about potentially having a pedestrian bridge crossing down at a similar location, to get people from say the touch football fields, the netball courts down that area across the river on a pedestrian only bridge," he said.
"There is also the option for traffic lights linking some roadways up onto the bridge to increase connectivity."
Deputy mayor Richard Ivey said it makes "so much sense" to have pedestrian access.
"That seems to be vital for the success of both the Northwest precinct area and the eastern side," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.