Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Watch

SES Commissioner Carlene York urges people to think about Christmas holiday plans amid flooding

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
November 25 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The NSW State Emergency Service's top officer is urging people to start thinking about their Christmas holiday plans as an end to the state's flooding situation isn't expected before the end of the year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.