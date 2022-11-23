The city's emerging artists will showcase their work this Friday at the TAFE Western end-of-year exhibition, "Resonance".
Ten students studying the Diploma of Fine Art or the Statement of Attainment in Painting courses will have their work on display from 5.30-7.30pm in F Block at the Myall Street campus.
The exhibition will be opened by Western Plains Cultural Centre curator Kent Buchanan and is open to all community members, free of charge.
READ ALSO:
"This one-night only exhibition shows the work created throughout the year by students," Dubbo campus drawing and painting teacher, Jude Crawford, said.
"There is a variety of ideas and styles. A lot of the work is for sale.
"Artworks help create and transform the atmosphere of a space. When you see an artwork that resonates with you, it ignites an internal spark that helps you appreciate your own creativity.
We hope that lots of people will join us in celebrating the students' enormous efforts."
The 10 artists featured have all studied the painting unit in 2022. The artists are Alex Bragg, Blake Browning, Catherine Beach, Kay Carolyn, Alisha Fenning, Debbie Love, Anna Marshall, Abigail McLaughlin, Bronwyn Plunkett and Lucy Taylor.
The F Block building is directly in front of the Myall Street entrance to the TAFE Western campus.
Light refreshments will be available for those who attend.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.