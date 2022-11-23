Daily Liberal
Dubbo's emerging artists to showcase works at TAFE Western "Resonance" exhibition

By Newsroom
Updated November 24 2022 - 2:06pm, first published 5:00am
Artists Bronwyn Plunkett (left) and Anna Marshall (right) with teacher Jude Crawford ahead of Friday's exhibition. Picture by Belinda Soole

The city's emerging artists will showcase their work this Friday at the TAFE Western end-of-year exhibition, "Resonance".

