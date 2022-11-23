Fancy seafood?
A pair of fishmongers from Sydney drive nearly 400 kilometres each week on Thursdays to serve the region's hunger for fresh produce.
They're like bakers up before dawn expressing their passion to serve our palate with some of the tastiest catches from our ocean.
Taylah Mate and her fiancé Chris Majdalani are business partners and both come from families of seafood lovers.
"The ocean never ceases to amaze me with multitudes of species right at the forefront of our local ecosystem," Ms Mate, whose family has long served Wollongong locals, said.
"The most important thing we've learned about the seafood industry is the importance of passion for our seafood and the quality of experience for our customers."
At 4am, without fail, Ms Mate said they start work choosing the varieties they'll take to Dubbo and Wellington. Flathead, salmon, squid, green prawn, lobsters, crabs, oysters, and shellfish.
And be prepared to be surprised by the Latchet or Red Gurnard's taste and some varieties not as popularly known and try from their stall called Fishcut Seafood.
Mr Madjalani is the quality control manager who's "always trying each fresh delivery before they hit the counter".
The oysters come from well-regarded producers Sydney Rock and Pacific Oysters and are harvested from hatcheries across the country, Ms Mate said.
"We work early mornings and late nights to ensure we are sourcing the best seafood from our vast network," she said.
"We have a great selection to give [our customers] the farm-fork experience.
"Chris and I are die-hard foodies, food is our love language, especially seafood.
"We want to create happiness in other people through quality seafood."
They even share their family's motto with their customers: "If we wouldn't feed it to our families or eat it ourselves, it doesn't go on the counter for our customers."
Ms Mate said they are introducing to their customers some unknown varieties such as the Red Gunard caught in Australia and New Zealand "to encourage customers to try new things".
Since opening in Dubbo and Wellington last month, they have introduced varieties to local restaurants and cafes to replace their frozen seafood supply with fresh catches.
"The feedback is customers love it, and they can taste and see the difference," Ms Mate said.
"We're working with local businesses to try new things they're not used to and they're loving it."
Busy people can pre-order on Tuesdays and pick up on Thursdays from 8am to 6.30pm at Inland Petroleum premises on 98 Victoria Street in Dubbo and on Fridays, the van is at Wellington Mowers and Chainsaws at 50 Lee Street.
Orders can be made online at www.fishcutseafood.com.au or 0473 039 446.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
