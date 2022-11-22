The Christmas season is often a difficult time for people who are grieving.
For those who have experienced significant loss, the "festive holidays" can be uncomfortable and overwhelming.
In addition to this, National Association for Loss and Grief (NALAG) CEO, Ms Debbie Todkill, believes the coronavirus pandemic has further complicated the grief process.
"What we're hearing from the community is that lock-downs and physical distancing has unfortunately led to delayed healing for some who have experienced loss in recent years," Ms Todkill said.
She said that many people have experienced multiple significant losses within the last three years but because of circumstances processing that loss have been put on the back burner until now.
"So this Christmas is a really important time to come together, acknowledge the grief we're all experiencing and remember those special people who have died or are no longer with us for various other reasons," she said.
From Tuesday, November 22 onwards people are invited to hang a memorial ornament or card on NALAG's Christmas Remembering Tree, located at its Centre in Welchman Street, in honour of a friend or loved one.
Ms Todkill encourages people to acknowledge their grief at Christmas and invites the entire community to contribute to the Remembering Tree.
"The Christmas Remembering Tree provides a much-needed chance for our community to come together to remember loved ones who are no longer with us, and that helps people to finally express their grief in a supportive environment and to hopefully ease some of challenges of the Christmas season," Ms Todkill said.
A special 'Remembering at Christmas' ceremony and lighting of the tree will be held on Thursday, December 15 at the Centre.
People of all ages are welcome to attend the free event, followed by complimentary refreshments in the NALAG gardens.
For more information, visit www.nalag.org.au or phone NALAG Dubbo on 02 6882 9222.
Support is always available. For urgent crisis support, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14, or call 000 in an emergency.
