When Kim Storey is asked if she's had much sleep during the past week, all she could do is laugh.
"No," the Eugowra resident says.
"Not much sleep the night before it happened, either."
By "it", she means the devastating floods which caused mass evacuations in the town of 770 people, ripped homes from their foundations and even resulted in loss of life.
The Mandagery Creek at Eugowra doubled from 9pm on Sunday to 8.15am Monday morning, wiping out much of the town, and it wasn't long after that the support from around the region and country as a whole started pouring in.
Ms Storey has been one of the many people in town who has been handling the donations almost non-stop in recent days. The donations have arrived at such an incredible rate at times those in Eugowra have been forced to call a halt to certain items.
That latest instance of that was on Friday, after Ms Storey posted on the 'Visit Eugowra' Facebook page that morning the need cans of soft drink, gluten free meals, frozen meals, takeaway containers and storage bags, foil and sun screen.
"I had to actually update that post and say please stop bringing things," she said.
"It's amazing how much people want to help. That problem was solved fairly quickly this morning.
"The main thing we're asking for now if people want to assist in the Eugowra recovery appeal is go to the givit.org website."
The Eugowra Flood Appeal on the GIVIT website was at $8,000 on Friday morning and less than 48 hours later it was past $70,000.
GIVIT works with the NSW government Resilience NSW, and funds raised are used to purchase essential items and services for those affected when it's needed.
In terms of physical donations, it was announced on Friday afternoon the Cudal Community Hall will become a hub for non-perishable items.
"They've offered to accept, sort and store donations," Ms Storey said.
The need for practical equipment is still imperative.
Brooms, bins and bin liners, garbage bags, shovels, buckets, cleaning products, gumboots and gloves are all the kind of items which are needed while even the most simple items like socks and lip balm are making a difference.
"Even just after-sun care. A lot of people, including myself, have been very sunburnt because we're just going flat-out and you forget to put on sunscreen or a hat," Ms Storey said.
"All of that helps."
Knowing the strength of communities, especially in regional areas, Ms Storey expected there to be plenty of support for her town. But even she has been amazed by what's occurred in recent days.
As well as family and friends arriving to help, random strangers have travelled to Eugowra to do what they can while businesses have lent equipment and dedicated days to assist in the clean-up.
"It's completely overwhelming how much people are willing to give," she said.
"People are arriving with everything you could possibly think of and people have turned up in droves to help out and clean houses, it's been amazing to see that response."
It was also confirmed on Friday a number of government services will be on offer in the town as of Monday.
Premier Dominic Perrottet visited the flood-stricken town on Friday and said "my commitment to Eugowra is we're going to rebuild, and rebuild in a very strong way".
The premier was confronted by residents frustrated by the lack of government support in the days immediately after the flood hit, but Ms Storey said the services coming will make a huge difference.
"That will help people with registering for disaster relief and that sort of thing. It will be fantastic because a lot of people have lost everything so they don't have the ability to jump online and register for anything," she said.
As well as being thankful for that support, Ms Storey said the work by emergency services won't be forgotten.
Hundreds of flood rescues were completed while 14 helicopters were in operation to get people to safety.
As of Friday the water has receded and the clean-up was in full swing. But for Ms Storey and her fellow residents, what was seen earlier in the week will never be forgotten.
As someone who lives on a small property outside of town, Ms Storey was hit by the flood before most.
"We're left dealing with the aftermath of an event that none of us have seen or could even imagine," she said.
"I was airlifted out and my house is 1.2 metres off the ground but the water was still halfway up my verandah posts when I got out.
"By some miracle it only went through about an inch up into the house so I must have good door seals or something.
"My brother has a construction company in Bathurst and they've got my house livable again, which is amazing, but my farm looks like someone has taken a brush to it and taken everything out.
"I've got a house and shed that are damaged but can be rebuilt at some point. But every fence has gone, all the yards are gone and I've only got a small farm. The people with big farms along the Mandagery have lost so much.
"But whether you're on a farm or in town, we're all together in it and we're all trying."
Among the Dubbo recovery assistance drop-off points are The Auctioneer Cafe and Bar and Harriet + Kay Boutique.
Donations to the Eugowra Flood Appeal can be made here while the Visit Eugowra Facebook page will also continue to provide information.
