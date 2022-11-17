A dream of being in front of the camera has turned into a reality for one Dubbo local.
Working with the likes of Australian actors Sam Neil and Kate Mulvany charismatic up and coming actor Ngali Shaw will be returning to his home town for the One Eye Film Festival.
Known for his critically acclaimed performance in Foxtel's The Twelve, Mr Shaw said growing up in Dubbo wasn't easy.
"Especially with the environment I lived in but I certainly am grateful for it because it built a unique character in me and one that many love and some dislike," he said.
"That's just part of being from a town that not many people think acting or music is a career choice."
Mr Shaw who played Jarrod Saunders in mini series The Twelve, said it was an experience he will never forget.
"Just amazing energy from everyone everyday and all us actors and crew members behind the scenes got along so well and it really felt like family," he said.
The show covered some heavy material, such as tackling the topic of police brutality.
A storyline Mr Shaw's character was heavily involved in.
"This characters story was such a privilege for me to play because I myself have gone through similar experiences and to get up there on the big screen and tell what people like me go through is just a blessing," he said.
The actor has previously mentioned that certain scenes were based off his real life experiences.
"There are so many moments I've had with police that just would make anyone sick to the stomach," he said.
"If you watch the police scene I have in the television series, that was very similar to one of my experiences I had in Dubbo and I still to this day go through stuff like this and it just makes me sick."
Mr Shaw will attend the Short Film Festival as a special guest on Saturday, November 19 before attending a Film Breakfast and running a Film Workshop on how to audition for TV and film on Sunday, November 20.
"It's exciting being out in the city for a long time especially when your roots aren't from there but it's always good to come back and be with family and friends," he said.
"I'll be in for a surprise when seeing the talent back in Dubbo for the festival."
With Dubbo actors coming out to the film workshop, Mr Shaw said they can expect a lot of question and answer time.
"Hopefully we get to see or help some future actors in Dubbo improve and prepare them for what they might need for being an upcoming actor or just getting started," he said.
As someone to watch, Mr Shaw is currently working on his craft and doing auditions, but he was lucky enough to be invited to the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards night.
"Hopefully I'll meet some of my favourite Australian actors there and one day hopefully be beside them in movies and television shows," he said.
