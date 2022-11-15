The central west has been dealing with heavy rain and flooding for the past two days, but now the Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting something slightly different.
The bureau is forecasting snow possible above 1200 metres, as the region gets hit by below average temperatures on Wednesday.
The chance of snow comes after Bathurst is it be just a high of 12 degrees on Wednesday, 12 degrees below the average high for Bathurst in November.
In Orange temperatures will reach just 9 degrees, while in Dubbo a top of 16 degrees is predicted.
The low temperatures are only expected on Wednesday, with a top of 20 and sunny weather predicted for Dubbo on Thursday, and a top of 24 on Sunday.
Warmer weather will arrive again over the weekend with 29 degrees on Saturday and 24 degrees on Sunday. Showers are also expected over the weekend.
