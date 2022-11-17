Year 12 students from Dubbo's Senior Campus were dressed to impress when they came together to celebrate the end of their schooling years.
The high school held its graduation ball on Thursday, November 10.
Before the formal proceedings got underway students gathered in Victoria Park to have their photos taken.
With the Higher School Certificate exams out of the way, the students were able to enjoy the night knowing all the hard work was behind them.
