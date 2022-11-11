Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Colette Cameron creates tiny worlds here in Dubbo

AH
By Allison Hore
November 11 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Step into Colette Cameron's home in Dubbo and you will be transported into a tiny world of her creation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.