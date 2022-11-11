Step into Colette Cameron's home in Dubbo and you will be transported into a tiny world of her creation.
A colourful lolly store featuring 102,000 painstakingly handmade items, a photorealistic pharmacy and a COVID isolation superstore are just some of the incredible builds lining the wall of her living room.
"I'm addicted to anything creative and making and building pretty much everything. The longest I've gone without working on something is about a week," the mum-of-three said.
A self-described miniaturist, Ms Cameron, has been creating intricate dioramas for about twelve years and shares simple tutorials with other budding hobbyists online.
"I'd love to see mums work together with their kids and help open the hobby up to more young people. It's the young generation and new ideas coming out of them who will bring the hobby forward."
Read Colette's full story and take an exclusive look into her incredible world of miniatures tomorrow in the Daily Liberal.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
