Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Council

Dubbo Regional Council drops out of e-scooter trial but says the idea is not off the table

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated November 11 2022 - 12:40pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo Regional Council mayor Mathew Dickerson on an e-scooter earlier this year. Picture supplied

Residents won't be scooting around Tracker Riley on their e-scooters after Dubbo Regional Council made the unanimous decision to drop out of the NSW E-scooter Shared Scheme Trial.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.