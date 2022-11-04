Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Forbes Floods 2022: Flood level increases, Battye Street now closed

Andrew Fisher
By Andrew Fisher
Updated November 4 2022 - 1:38pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The town of Forbes is now effectively cut in two, with Forbes council advising residents that as of 1pm on Friday Battye street is now closed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Fisher

Andrew Fisher

Regional Editor

A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.