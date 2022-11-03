Daily Liberal
Forbes 2022 floods: SES issues evacuation directions to low-lying areas

By Newsroom
Updated November 3 2022 - 4:36pm, first published 4:00pm
More than 1000 people across the Forbes Shire are subject to evacuation warnings as flooding in the coming days could be greater than what the Central West town suffered through in 1952.

