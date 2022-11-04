Former Dubbo mayor Ben Shields did not front court on a historic sexual offence charge on Friday, when his legal team asked for the matter to be delayed two weeks.
Police asked for a two-week extension and magistrate Stephen Corry agreed for the matter to be held over until Friday, November 18.
Benjamine William Shields, 41, is facing charges of having sexual intercourse without consent and possessing a conversation obtained by surveillance devices.
The sexual offence is alleged to have occurred in 2003 when Shields, then aged 22, had non-consensual sex with a man who was 18 years old.
The offence allegedly occurred following a New Year's Eve barbecue and night out in Dubbo in the NSW Central West.
Shields, his long-time friend Michael Catelotti and the 18-year-old man then caught a taxi to Shields' home, ACM masthead the Daily Liberal has previously reported.
The 18-year-old man was in a room when another man entered and invited him to "come and hang out" with him and Shields, police allege.
As he went into the bedroom police allege a naked Shields asked the two other men to get undressed.
Police allege the three men willingly engaged in a three-way sex act before the 18-year-old asked Shields to stop because of "hurt" felt.
Shields is alleged to have told the 18-year-old "it will get better" before continuing on with the act he was asked to stop.
While investigating the case, on June 21 this year, police lawfully intercepted a seven-minute phone call between Mr Shields and the man who was aged 18 in 2003.
During that call it's alleged Shields asked the man "would an apology or settlement or anything like that help".
Shields was arrested at his home on June 28.
Court documents show Shields lives at Peel Street, Dubbo, but ACM understands he now lives in Ascot, a suburb in Brisbane's northern suburbs.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate.
Nadine Morton is the breaking news reporter for 140 Australian Community Media newspapers across the country. She writes about police, health, regional issues and general news reporting. Previously worked at the Western Advocate in Bathurst, and as regional breaking news reporter in the NSW Central West. Get in touch at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
