The Bogan Shire Council will close the Showground Skip bins as of Friday November 4, until, Thursday, November 10.
Rubbish collection will continue as normal.
Ongoing flooding in the Bogan Shire has inundated the Nyngan Waste and Recycling Facility on Canonba Road, with residents tipping tons of rubbish into council skip bins at the showground.
The Bogan River peaked again at 4.26 metres following recent rainfall that kept dozens of roads closed to vehicles over four tonnes.
With the waste and recycling facility inaccessible for the 2500 residents, temporary measures were put in place at Nyngan Showground, with skip bins lined up to collect the towns rubbish, mayor Glen Neill said.
The amount of floodwater surrounding the facility's location meant it will be closed for some time, which is creating "frustration and concern from residents", Clr Neill said.
The skip bins have been designated for general household waste or green waste and Clr Neill said they are watching out for illegal waste dumping around the town which can happen if some people cannot access the facility.
Clr Neill said numerous roads around the shire have remained flooded and with many unsealed roads unsafe for travel, council have closed them.
Of the shire's 1,821 kilometres of road network, at least 111 sealed and unsealed roads have been affected by flooding since last month, and as of this week, only 40 were fully or partially reopened.
The Mitchell Highway and Barrier Highway are both open but "drivers are advised to drive to conditions as many roads won't be able to handle heavy traffic for a while", Clr Neill said.
"As far as our town is concerned, life is pretty normal, but some people have their crops inundated by floodwater, and livestock moved to higher ground are trapped and needed fodder drops," Clr Neill said.
"We are hoping this rain would stop for while so our people could move around."
Clr Neill said while they await for dry weather to come back to allow them to assess the extent of damages on their local roads properly, they are applying for funding with the state and federal governments.
"With this flooding, there won't be any council in the state that's not gonna need funding to fix roads. We will welcome any funding we can get," Clr Neill said.
"The damage [from the flood] is extensive, its hard to find any of the shire's roads that don't need some sort of repair as a result."
The worst flood experienced by the townsfolk was in April 1990 when the town's levee along the Bogan River was breached cutting the town off entirely by road, the residents were airlifted to safety.
More than $50 million in damages to the town's facilities were recorded, a flood levee was raised by another metre, now 5.2 metres high and "keeping the town high and dry", Clr Neill said.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
