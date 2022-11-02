Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

Local business Native Secrets gearing for a lucrative global market needs skilled staff and machinery

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
November 2 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Native Secrets owner, Phil Thompson, shows some of the brands they are making in Dubbo bound for the global market. Picture by Belinda Soole

A promising export business is grappling to find staff with hands-on skills as well as appropriate equipment for large-scale production.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.