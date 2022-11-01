For months crews have been working tirelessly on the Dubbo LGA's roads; filling potholes, clearing drainage structures and general tidying up of the roads where flood waters have caused wash outs.
But not everyone in the community has been supportive and understanding of the work the crews have to do, with Dubbo Regional Council [DRC] director of infrastructure Luke Ryan admitting that unfortunately the crews have been subject to abuse from motorists and the general public.
"This is a minority of motorists with most people understanding that they are doing their best to restore the road network," he said.
Dubbo workers aren't alone in copping abuse, with statistics from My Mobile Workers stating that 330 incidents of abuse were reported from September 2019 to October 2022.
That is nearly one incident reported on every day, not taking into account the incidents that go unreported.
This is happening on all types of roads across the strategic network and range from reports of highway workers being spat at, verbally abused, having objects thrown at them and physically attacked by road users.
"We are requesting the general public's patience while these works are being undertaken," Mr Ryan said.
Mr Ryan confirmed the road works the crews are currently undertaking are "predominately" temporary in nature.
"More significant works are occurring at locations such as Troy Bridge where there has been substantial damage," he said.
To assist in road maintenance, DRC received block funding from the NSW Government. They also have the the ability to apply for additional funding under various programs to complete larger projects, such as sealing.
Councils can also request the NSW Government's assistance in not only funding but also delivering projects, such as the Cobra-Fitzroy roundabout.
The funding would help DRC face their $40 million and rising backlog of road maintenance costs.
Mr Ryan said crews are working hard to undertake repairs every working day.
"They are working to have the roads repaired as best as possible given the underlying condition of the roads that are generally on saturated materials," he said.
"These works are not long term repairs, and are often repetitive works until such time more significant works can be undertaken."
Mr Ryan said Dubbo's road network condition wasn't the only one that was in need of repair.
"The current condition of the road network is not just localised to the Dubbo Region, but in many parts of the state," he said.
The State Government recently announced funding under the Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair Round.
Regional transport and roads minister Sam Farraway announced $50 million funding would be available to help "every regional council across the state" to carry out emergency repairs.
Mr Ryan confirmed DRC will be applying for this funding.
