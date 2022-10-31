Daily Liberal
Bathurst's Clint Moxon takes five wickets in 79-run win over Orange in Western Zone Premier League

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
October 31 2022 - 5:30am
CLINT Moxon was the star of the show for Bathurst on Sunday, taking five wickets in a 79-run win over Orange in Western Zone Premier League (WZPL).

