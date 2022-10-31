CLINT Moxon was the star of the show for Bathurst on Sunday, taking five wickets in a 79-run win over Orange in Western Zone Premier League (WZPL).
Bathurst batted first at George Park 1 and hit 8-258, recovering from an early slump of 3-17, before Moxon ripped through Orange's top and middle order, to have Orange all out for 179.
Adam Ryan, captain of WZPL premiers Bathurst, was full of praise for the Bathurst City bowler.
"For so many years he's been playing in the (second tier) Rod Hartas, biding his time and doing really well. It was so good to see him do really well."
READ ALSO:
Cooper Brien (84) and Adam Ryan (57) were the standout bats for Bathurst in their innings, but Orange skipper Ed Morrish did his best to restrict the runs from the hosts, taking three wickets.
Moxon did plenty of damage in Orange's chase, dismissing opener and former Bathurst cricket Joey Coughlan (20), Matt Corben (27), Thomas Belmonte (24), former Dubbo representative Angus Norton (0) and Morrish (0).
By the time he claimed his last wicket, Orange were 6-81 and the damage had been done.
Kyle Buckley came in at nine and hit 54 off 55 balls, in attempt to resurrect Orange's chances, but it was to no avail.
Ryan said it was a good win but said the bowling could've been better overall.
"It was a really good win from the guys," he said.
"To be critical, we probably weren't at our best with the ball. But I was really happy with the batting performance.
"There was a lot of effort in the field with the guys."
Both Jonah Ruzgas and Matthew Holmes made their debut for Bathurst on Sunday, with the latter having arrived in town this season from Tamworth, bringing plenty of pedigree.
Unfortunately for Holmes, he managed just four overs, before he had to sit out the rest of Orange's innings with shin splints.
"We lost Holmes at the start, our strike bowler," he said.
"He had some shin splints, so he couldn't bowl again. We were probably light on in the bowling stocks, but those who had a go went well."
While Moxon took five wickets, Matt Fearnley took three wickets and Slattery took one.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.