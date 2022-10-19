It's the award night that all Dubbo businesses look forward to.
The Rhino Awards has rolled around for its 26th year and residents couldn't be more excited, selling out the event in the final pre-sale in 36 hours.
Dubbo Chamber of Commerce executive officer Brittany Sultana said ticket sales blew them away.
"We had to add an extra three tables to squeeze in our finalists so it is at maximum capacity with 430 people attending," she said.
Ms Sultana said they were "so excited" for the night, with many months of preparation finally coming to fruition.
"It is only days away and set up has begun...for it to almost be here is very rewarding," she said.
With a range of businesses nominated for the awards, Ms Sultana said Dubbo was great at supporting each other and these awards would be no different.
"It's a fantastic celebration of business excellence in Dubbo," she said.
"We have a band back this year, our surprise MC and 20 well deserved awards along with wonderful company and delicious food."
The awards night which celebrates and recognises not only the best businesses, but hardworking employees and tradespeople is an important part of business and life, Ms Sultana said.
"It gives people the push they may need to keep going, the proof they are doing well and the show of support from our community," she said.
"These awards also give businesses the opportunity to reflect on their business and where it has grown when doing their submissions earlier this year."
SJ Shooter managing director Laura Shooter said she was beyond excited for Friday night.
"Our whole team will be attending and we understand that the event's a sell-out, which is really encouraging," she said.
"We're also super keen to find out who this years MC is, apparently we're in for a real treat, so we're hanging out for the big reveal."
It's also a chance to showcase our homegrown talent to the rest of our region, and to NSW.- SJ Shooter managing director, Laura Shooter
The Rhino Awards give businesses a chance to come together and celebrate each other's achievements.
"We connect and can encourage each other. This is where client experience and service delivery live, this is a celebration of the people and businesses who deliver peoples impression of Dubbo," she said.
Ms Shooter said to be able to sponsor the event was a full circle experience for her business.
"When our business was in its formative stages we got to experience the benefits of being nominated and to now be the naming rights sponsors is such a rewarding feeling," she said.
"We have such confidence in our region and the businesses that support it that acting as naming right sponsors was both an obvious decision and a great privilege."
Ms Shooter said local business is the lifeblood of the Dubbo community.
"It's largely responsible for both the functioning and growth of our wonderful region and the teams who work tirelessly to create such great community and experiences deserve to be celebrated," she said.
"It's also a chance to showcase our homegrown talent to the rest of our region, and to NSW."
Residents are reminded that Dubbo Regional Council will have road closures in place for the Dream Festival, so there will be no parking in Darling Street.
A courtesy bus is available at the end of the evening and will drop attendees to the Milestone Hotel to commence the Rhinos Afterparty.
"We would like to thank SJ Shooter Real Estate, Laura and Samuel for joining us in 2022 as the Naming Rights Sponsor," Ms Sultana said.
She also went on to thank DRC as the venue sponsor and all the sponsors for 2022 who "make the event possible".
"A big thank you goes to the community for getting behind businesses, nominating them, voting for them and encouraging them all the way," she said.
