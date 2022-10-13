Waiting just a few weeks longer than anticipated is something Dubbo Touch Association president Neil Webster believes won't deter too many players ahead of summer competitions starting.
The juniors, mixed and men's competitions were all scheduled to begin this week but the flooding of the John McGrath Oval complex by the Macquarie River over the weekend.
The water-logged fields will host competitions once again likely in a few weeks and Webster knows the players are keen to get back into action.
"We've got great interest, we decided to start all our comps at the same time this year," he said.
"In previous years we've had juniors starting a month earlier but this year they were meant to start this week followed by the senior competitions."
Dubbo Touch will host the NSW Junior State Cup Northern Conference next year and Webster admitted it is exciting to see how the junior game is growing in the area.
"As far as junior numbers go we've had heaps," he said.
"To be honest, we are fully using all the fields we can on a Monday and now we are looking as to how we can expand the competition next year so we can take on more teams.
"There are 85 junior teams on a Monday afternoon."
Unfortunately, Webster said the huge increase in interest did cause some problems for the association.
"It's amazing actually, to be totally honest we actually got caught out a little bit," he said.
"Just in regards to how much interest there would be, there is something like 20 additional teams from last year."
While there is a huge increase in junior players, Webster said the adults are also eager to get back on the park.
"Then we follow up with mixed after that and there are 47 mixed teams," he said.
"It's all going to be very busy down there.
"On Wednesday, we've got 24 men's teams playing as well.
"So those numbers are similar to last year."
Looking ahead, Dubbo Touch will get some state government funding to add extra lights to John McGrath Oval to help host games longer into the evening on different days which will help competitions expand.
"We are getting six more fields under lights next year so that's going to give all our competitions a lot more flexibility in a lot of ways," he said.
"Just in regards to how our competitions are run and on what days."
The Dubbo Touch Association summer competitions will begin in a few weeks' time pending the condition of the fields.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
