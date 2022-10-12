He may have had to wait an extra few days but there is no denying Anthony Cummings was one happy man after Caesars Palace won the Coonamble Cup on Wednesday.
Run at Dubbo Turf Club, the Cup was moved from its regular location after being postponed on Sunday due to the heavy showers much of the state endured.
But the short delay seemingly helped Caesars Palace ($4.40) as he powered home late to win the Geronimo and New Holland Ag Coonamble Showcase Cup (1600m).
Representing Cummings' stable, Brock Walker said he couldn't have asked for a better performance from the gelding and jockey Aaron Bullock.
"It was really good, Aaron summed it up early at the start that there was going to be a bit of pressure up front so he took a nice sit in there," he said.
"He sat about fifth or sixth in the running, then produced him when he needed to.
"He doesn't have the best turn of foot but when he's got it is explosive."
Starting out of barrier five, Caesars Palace got off to a strong start but it was The Long Run ($61) and Notabadidea ($9.50) which led the field early.
Trained by Peter Stanley, The Long Run kicked away from the field putting several lengths between itself and Notabadidea but slowly the pack closed in.
The field bunched up heading onto the straight and Philipsburg ($4.40) looked dangerous as it moved wide to go into the lead before Bullock picked his gap.
Cummings' gelding breezed past the leader to put a sizeable gap between himself and second place late to take the win by more than two lengths.
While it was not a perfect run, Walker admitted the plan was to sit a few spots behind the leader early before making a move.
"Just take a sucker run on those leaders that we thought might tear away," he said.
"Then Aaron could've made a couple of moves coming around the turn but he chose to sit in and went at about the 350m which was the winning move."
With 61kgs on board, Caesars Palace showed no signs of struggling with holding the heaviest weight in the field and Walker believes a lot of it comes down to the jockey.
"With Aaron on as well, he is a high-end jockey who weighs about 58kgs," he said.
"There is no dead weight which is a big bonus in horses like that, he's a decent-sized horse but it's good he can carry the 61kgs."
Having won the Coonamble Cup, Caesars Palace now goes into the running for a spot in The Big Dance at Royal Randwick, something which Walker knows the whole stable is excited about.
"It's a great opportunity to go to the Big Dance now on Melbourne Cup Day at Randwick," he said.
"With that run today you'd think he'd be in the finish somewhere."
Earlier in the day, Brett Robb's Dalavin took out the Keady Family Coonamble Showcase Crystal Sprint (1200m) while Deel Street also won for Connie Greig.
