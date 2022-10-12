There were smiles all around for Jeremy Sylvester after Metal Bar won the opening race at Dubbo Turf Club on Wednesday.
The first of Dubbo's eight-race meeting kicked off in calm conditions on Wednesday with the Turf Club hosting the program after it was decided Coonamble's track was hit with too much rain.
But regardless of the track, Metal Bar was too good, winning by a nose in the Boss Agriculture and GNF Contracting Maiden Showcase Handicap (1300m).
Jumping out of barrier nine, Metal Bar ($4.80) ridden by Brooke Stower got out the gates strongly but sat towards the rear of the field.
Winning Factor ($11), Patchy Girl ($31) and Smart 'N' Ritzy led the field respectively as the runners rounded onto the home straight.
As the pack accelerate Stower took her opportunity, powering through a gap out wide to glide across the Soft 7 track.
With only Winning Factor lead to overtake, Metal Bar did so in the final 50 metres to take the win.
Wednesday's win is the gelding's first this campaign after running fourth at Armidale back in September.
The five-year-old looks to be one to watch for Sylvester going forward, having now won a maiden race.
Later in the day, Starane and Clayton Gallagher combined to win the Woodham Petroleum Services and Paragon Pastoral Company Country Boosted Maiden Showcase Plate (1100m).
Trained by Dubbo's Paul Clisby, Starane ($3.10) powered home late to win ahead of Dante Alexander ($21), Star of Kings ($7) and Accidental Mai Tai ($91).
Star of Kings would be strong early in the sprint race but was one of several runners in the field who seemingly struggled to kick away late.
Brett Robb continued his form at his home track as Ticket To Anywhere won the Swanny's Foods and TAB Class 2 Showcase Handicap (1100m).
Ridden by Jake Barrett, Ticket To Anywhere powered home down the straight to win ahead of Clint Lundholm's Career Change and I Like Big Putts.
