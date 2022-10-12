Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

NSW Teacher's Federation day of action: Dubbo teachers protest salary caps amidst teacher shortage

AH
By Allison Hore
October 12 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Staff at the Dubbo College South Campus wear red as part of the statewide day of action. Picture supplied

Amidst a staffing crisis which has led to a Dubbo school being labelled one of the "hardest to staff" in the state, local teachers are "seeing red" over the NSW Government's decision to cap wage rises for the next three years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.