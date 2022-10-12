The water minister has been called out for ignoring concerns of numerous groups, including Healthy Rivers Dubbo, over his contentious floodplain harvesting regulations.
Four Traditional Owners and 18 representatives from bodies such as the Australian Floodplain Association, Darling River Action Group, and Nature Conservation Council NSW had sent an open letter to the Minister for Lands and Water Kevin Anderson.
The letter said the groups supported the licensing of floodplain harvesting, however, Mr Anderson's regulations failed to do it fairly, transparently, and while considering the impact on the environment and downstream communities.
READ ALSO:
The Daily Liberal reached out to Mr Anderson's office for comment, but his spokesperson did not acknowledge the letter directly.
"Extensive consultation has taken place with lower Darling communities and the NSW government is confident the numbers are accurate," a spokesperson for the minister said.
The spokesperson repeated previous comments where the minister said water drawn from floodplains was being reduced to "legal limits" and that together with his temporary water restriction targets will "ensure that upstream water take does not come at the expense of the environment or downstream water users."
The spokesperson also said there would be an independent review of the regulations by 2025.
"The review will support adaption over time as needed and will provide transparency to water users, including environmental water users," he said.
State shadow water minister Rose Jackson is the spokesperson on water for Labor, who supported the motion to disallow Mr Anderson's regulations in the Upper House in September.
Ms Jackson said the water minister should "absolutely" be listening to the concerns of the diverse groups that signed the letter.
"...it is important that the Minister engages with the concerns from a wide variety of stakeholders including Healthy Rivers Dubbo," she said.
Ms Jackson also said her party supported the disallowance motion again because they believed the NSW Government "does not have the balance right" and that current regulations were "not adequate in addressing community concerns".
The regulations have been disallowed four times since 2021, most recently in a vote of 16 for and 15 against.
"The Minister has done very little to address community concerns relating to the licensing of floodplain harvesting and these regulations - which are close to identical to the ones rejected as inadequate previously - are not the right ones," Ms Jackson said.
She said the current regulations did not properly manage river connectivity between upstream and downstream communities.
"We know that without that river connectivity, downstream communities do not get enough water - with massive environmental, social and economic consequences," Ms Jackson said.
The shadow water minister said Labor supported the licensing of floodplain harvesting because they believed all water diverted from natural rivers and floodplains should be metered and monitored.
However, their support depends on the licensing allowing sustainable water diversions within "legal limits" and being compliant with the "priority of water use principles" in the Water Management Act.
Ms Jackson also said the Government had made it "very difficult" to rely on its modelling in relation to water diversions.
"They are not transparent, modelling is changed and updated regularly, and community engagement is limited," she said, responding to Mr Anderson's statement about reducing the floodplain harvesting to "legal limits".
She also said it was "frustrating" that water licensing remains "unfinished business" in NSW.
"We are keen to get this issue off the state's to-do list, but the reality is this is the last time a large volume of water will be issued as an entitlement in NSW and we have an obligation to future generations and to our rivers to get this right," Ms Jackson said.
Have you signed up for more local and regional news?
The Daily Liberal offers breaking news alerts, daily email newsletters and more. Keep up-to-date with all the local and regional news and support local journalism by subscribing.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.