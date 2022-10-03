THIS year marks the first Bathurst 1000 with no caps on crowds since 2019, but will the crowds flock back to Mount Panorama for next month's Great Race?
Well it seems likely that we're set for a bumper crowd at the Mount, with general admission tickets doing "really well" according to organisers and there's reportedly only a couple of spaces left in the grandstand.
Camping was also sold out record time.
According organisers, we're likely to crack of crowd of 200,000 over the four days, which means we could be getting close to a record crowd.
The record attendance for the Bathurst 1000 was back in 2012, when 207,205 attended Mount Panorama across four days, with 57,939 in attendance on Sunday.
The last five Bathurst 1000s without crowd caps have attracted over 200,000 fans.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only 4,000 fans were allowed at Mount Panorama on each day in 2020, while last year's event attracted around 100,000 across the four days.
This year's Bathurst is expected to run from October 6-9, with tickets still available online.
