The Mitchell Highway between Wongarbon and Geurie is closed in both directions following a reported two car crash on Sunday afternoon.
Emergency services attended at the scene, where Live Traffic reported persons were trapped.
"(Fire and Rescue NSW) and VRA Rescue working to free three people trapped in the wreckage of a two vehicle crash on the Mitchell Highway," Fire and Rescue NSW (@FRNSW) have tweeted.
READ ALSO:
A rescue helicopter, emergency services and Transport for NSW are at the scene.
Personnel from the Crash Investigation Unit were also in attendance.
Those travelling are being asked to avoid the area, use an alternative route and plan your journey.
If travelling westbound from Geurie divert via Mitchell St, Narragal St, Paxton St, Comobella Rd, Saxa Rd (Cobbora Rd) to Gollan, Muronbung Rd, and Golden Hwy to Dubbo.
If travelling eastbound from Wongarbon divert via Beni St, Barbigal Rd, Golden Hwy, Muronbung Rd to Gollan, and Saxa Rd (Cobbora Rd) to Wellington.
These routes are suitable for all vehicles and will add around 30 minutes to your journey, depending on your destination.
I am the editor of the Daily Liberal, Mailbox Shopper, Western Magazine and associated western publications (Wellington Times and Narromine News which are both online only publications). I have been the editor for three years. I have been a journalist for 15 years and was formally the digital specialist for the Western NSW area assisting with digital coverage and growth across 13 mastheads, including the three dailies. Before that I worked as a journalist in Lithgow and Mudgee covering a number of different rounds. I established the social media accounts in Lithgow and took an interest in the digital aspects of the paper. I started my journalism career at the former Myall Coast Nota based as the journalist-in-charge at Tea Gardens while also working part time in Forster as the council reporter for the Great Lakes Advocate.
I am the editor of the Daily Liberal, Mailbox Shopper, Western Magazine and associated western publications (Wellington Times and Narromine News which are both online only publications). I have been the editor for three years. I have been a journalist for 15 years and was formally the digital specialist for the Western NSW area assisting with digital coverage and growth across 13 mastheads, including the three dailies. Before that I worked as a journalist in Lithgow and Mudgee covering a number of different rounds. I established the social media accounts in Lithgow and took an interest in the digital aspects of the paper. I started my journalism career at the former Myall Coast Nota based as the journalist-in-charge at Tea Gardens while also working part time in Forster as the council reporter for the Great Lakes Advocate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.