A special long weekend market was held along Macquarie Street on Sunday to celebrate all that is local.
With fresh produce, handmade creations, fashion accessories and much more on offer, the markets attracted hundreds of locals and tourists to the centre of town.
With a variety of stalls the Dubbo Rotunda Market by Better Markets Inc are held once a month along the main street.
