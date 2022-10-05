With petrol prices around the Central West rising, Dubbo residents have been lucky to not see unleaded prices rise above 190 cents.
According to the NRMA app, the most expensive Unleaded 91 fuel was found at BP Dubbo West and Coles Express on Whylandra Street for 189.9 cents.
The cheapest petrol could be found at United for 179.4 cents, the same price as it was in previous weeks.
Prices at other petrol stations around the region ranged between 180 and 190 cents. The prices on October 5 include:
Coles Express Gilgandra is charging 185.9 cents while Caltex Trangie and BP Narromine are both asking for 187.9 cents.
Unleaded petrol prices in the Mid Western region soar above the 200 cent mark once more, with the BP Mudgee andAmpol Woolworths charging 202.9 cents and Coles Express charging 201.9 cents.
If you can't afford the petrol at Mudgee, stopping at Kandos is the best way to go, the Independent charging 179.9 and Ultra Kandos charging 177.9 cents.
In the lead up to the Bathurst 1000, Coles Express Bathurst is only charging 173.9 cents.
If you are driving out towards Parkes and need petrol, Unleaded is being sold for 193.9 cents at Parkes Caltex Woolworths and 188.9 cents at Ampol Parkes.
If you are making a visit to Orange, stopping at the BP in North Orange is your best bet for cheap fuel, with the station charging 179.7 cents, while Ampol Orange is charging 188.9 cents.
If you are after cheap fuel, the best place to fill up in the Central West is at 7-Eleven Lithgow, who is charging just 168.9 cents.
United Lidsdale's prices have dropped 13 cents, now charging 176.9 cents per litre.
The cheapest place to fill up if you are travelling over the mountains is at Medlow Bath for 187.9 cents.
Average regular unleaded prices in Sydney range between 185.9 and 189.9 cents, with an average price of 187.9 cents per litre.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
