Showgrounds that are currently under water and will need funding to fix any damage will not find it from the Regional Agricultural Show Development Grants as the $14 million program gets cut.
Agriculture minister Murray Watt has said the money will instead be used to "strengthen" Australia's biosecurity defences.
"While there were many competing priorities for funding in the October Agriculture budget, the Albanese Government's overriding priority was to strengthen Australia's biosecurity defences," he said.
Local shows across the Parkes electorate, including Dubbo, will no longer benefit from additional Federal Government funding.
Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton said this had "sadly proved Labor was taking even more money out of regional and rural Australia, with infrastructure funding for agricultural shows now gone".
"We already know Labor has taken billions away from the regions, scrapping water and major infrastructure commitments," Mr Coulton said.
It is another kick in the guts to communities in the Parkes electorate, especially when many are being impacted by devastating flooding.- Mark Coulton
"But now they are cruelly taking away the Regional Agricultural Shows Development Grants Program funding.
"This was money to improve infrastructure for agricultural shows in the Parkes electorate."
Under this program, more than $1.6 million was provided to show societies, including the Baradine, Binnaway, Condobolin, Coonamble, Mendooran, Mungindi, Walgett and Warren for various infrastructure upgrades.
"It is another kick in the guts to communities in the Parkes electorate, especially when many are being impacted by devastating flooding," he said.
The funding was on top of $20 million previously provided for 122 shows to build new pavilions and exhibition areas, install seating, shade and weather protection, upgrade accessibility, improve public safety and animal welfare and upgrade power and energy efficiency.
"For some communities and charities, agriculture shows are the financial boost they need to get them through the year," Mr Coulton said.
READ MORE:
"The Labor Government needs to explain why it doesn't prioritise regional and rural Australia. It has abandoned our regional communities and taken much-needed infrastructure away."
Mr Watt said Australia has faced a number of increased biosecurity threats, including foot and mouth disease and lumpy skin disease.
"If they were to reach our shores, would have a significant impact on our ag industry," he said.
"By prioritising biosecurity in the Agriculture Budget, we are protecting the industry and rural communities long term."
Mr Watt said the previous Ag show funding was "largely about helping shows survive COVID-19" and that challenge has now been overtaken by "other priorities".
"The government is looking at other avenues that may be used to support grants in this space," he said.
Deputy Leader of The Nationals, Senator Perin Davey, said Estimates had sadly proved Labor was taking even more money out of regional and rural New South Wales, with infrastructure funding for Ag shows now gone.
"Ag shows generate a huge $1 billion annually in economic benefits, promoting new technologies and high-quality produce," Senator Davey said.
"And as we have seen this year, they are also an essential facility for emergency services to use as evacuation centres, given the range of facilities available at a showground.
"But what is more important at the present time than investing in our regional communities who have faced multiple flood events on top of bushfires and droughts?"
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.