Dubbo doctors urge locals to be proactive about their health this World Heart Day

This World Heart Day, Dubbo doctors are calling on the local community to be proactive about their health after seeing a dip in appointments for regular health checks post-COVID.
Compared to 2019, the Macquarie Health Collective in Dubbo says they have seen a "concerning" rise in patients missing their regular health checks.
Their internal data reveals an 88 percent drop in proactive cervical health checks, a 32 percent drop in regular blood tests and a 69 percent reduction in regular skin checks.
When it comes to reducing risk of cardiovascular disease - accountable for half of all non-communicable disease related deaths worldwide - regular checkups are especially important, said Dr Adesu Kuku of the Macquarie Valley Family Practice.
"Undergoing a regular heart health check increases your awareness of the risk factors you may have that could contribute to the development of heart disease," she said.
"Understanding these risk factors stimulates proactive behaviour to control them thereby significantly reducing the overall chance of having a heart attack or stroke."
In Australia, cardiovascular disease accounts for one in four deaths and 1,619 hospitalisations per day. According to the Heart Foundation Australia, 1.4 million Australians have a high chance of having a heart attack or stroke and many are unaware of their risk.
According to data from the 2021 census, 4.9 percent of Dubbo residents suffer from long-term heart disease - slightly higher than the NSW and Australian proportion of 3.9 percent.
World Heart Day is an international day to raise awareness about cardiovascular health and the Macquarie Health Collective says it serves as a good reminder for people to book in for a heart checkup and any other proactive health appointments they may have missed.
Dr Kuku said some of the primary risk factors for cardiovascular disease include high blood pressure, elevated blood sugar levels, high cholesterol, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, a lack of exercise, obesity and a family history of heart disease.
"People at higher risk may need to make significant lifestyle changes to improve their health or take medication. Some may need to be referred to another health care professional such as a heart specialist," she explained.
Dr Kuku recommends all people over 45 years-old, or Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people over 30 years-old, prioritise getting an annual heart health check - which is covered by Medicare at clinics that bulk bill the service.
As well as getting a regular checkup, the Macquarie Health Collective says being physically active including everyday movements like walking and healthy eating over a long period of time can both reduce your risk of heart disease.
Allison Hore
