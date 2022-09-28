Daily Liberal
Charles Sturt University leads with job-ready nursing and social work graduates

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
September 28 2022 - 4:00am
Charles Sturt University external engagement director James McKechnie at Dubbo campus on Monday, 26 September 2022. Picture by Belinda Soole

Nursing and social work students at Charles Sturt University's Dubbo campus are among graduates of Australia's 39 universities, snapping up well-paying jobs quicker, recent Good Universities Guide results have revealed.

