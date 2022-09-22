Daily Liberal
Matt Burton will play for the Prime Minister's 13 against PNG

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated September 22 2022 - 4:15am, first published 4:00am
Matt Burton will join his Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs teammate Josh Addo-Carr (left) in the Prime Minister's 13 side this weekend. Picture by Matt King/Getty Images

St John's junior Matt Burton will get another taste of representative football this weekend when he lines up for the Prime Minister's 13 against PNG.

