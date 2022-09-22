St John's junior Matt Burton will get another taste of representative football this weekend when he lines up for the Prime Minister's 13 against PNG.
Burton will start at five-eighth for the match at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium on Sunday, in a bid to boost his selection chances for Mal Meninga's Kangaroos squad for the upcoming Rugby League World Cup.
Speaking to NRL.com when the squad was announced, Meninga admitted he is excited to see how the group comes together.
"I'm very pleased with the squad we have assembled," he said.
"We have a mix of youth and experience. We have players who have represented the Kangaroos before, along with others who I am looking forward to seeing for the first time at this level.
"This will be an important match for us in the lead-up to the World Cup and I'm eager to see what all these players are able to achieve on this stage."
Traditionally, the Prime Minister's 13 matches provide the opportunity for emerging talents to showcase their skills on a bigger stage alongside experienced players.
Burton will be joined in the starting side by his Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs teammate Josh Addo-Carr as the pair look to be named in Meninga's extended squad at least.
The St John's junior has gone from strength to strength in 2022, a year in which he made his NSW debut in game two of the State of Origin series while also showing signs that the Bulldogs are on the rise.
Joining Burton in the halves is QLD captain and incumbent Kangaroos halfback Daly Cherry-Evans who will be looking to convince Meninga he is the number one option rather than Nathan Cleary for the opening match of the World Cup.
Sunday is the first time a Prime Minister's 13 match has been played in Australia and will be part of a huge day of football in Brisbane.
The PM's 13 Women's team will also be in action on the day as will the two semi-finals of the NRLW competition.
Sunday's match is expected to kick off at 7:35pm.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
