St John's College Dubbo has already produced several NRL stars and it looks like a few more could be on the way.
The school's under 13s took out the NSW All Schools title on Wednesday at Tuggerah, defeating Umina 38-0 while the under 15s were narrowly defeated by Bass 20-10.
Under 15s coach and St John's teacher, Andy Haycock said the school is extremely proud of their rugby league sides after another successful year.
"In total, we've got two country school titles this year and now one NSW All Schools title," he said.
"It's been quite a successful year for the rugby league program.
"I suppose if you add Isaah (Yeo) and Matt's (Burton) successes in as well then it's a pretty good sign of how the school's rugby league is going."
The under 13s game was dominated by St John's from start to finish and Haycock said the Tom Hughes-coach side was brilliant in the opening half.
"We didn't make a mistake until the middle of the second half," he said.
"It was 30-0 at half time, we just rolled through our sets.
"Jimmy Monk was man of the match, but there were a couple of other good ones like Will O'Connor, Zaid Burns and Billy Caton who scored two tries.
"Across the board the boys were great, the only sad one was Tommy Maas who just on halftime got tackled awkwardly and went into to hospital with a shoulder injury.
"He'd been our halfback for all the games, he directed the boys around."
The under 15s team were brave and was unlucky not to come away with the win but Haycock was happy with how the side performed against a big forward pack.
"I think that was the biggest under 15s side I've ever seen," he said.
"We did a bit of homework on them and knew what we were up against.
"Being 4-all at half time I would've taken, then it was 10-all with not long left so we certainly in the fight."
The bulk of both sides came through a St Marys system in 2018 which produced a pair of state titles.
Haycock said the sides have an uncanny ability to win games of football and admitted some have never lost a match at school.
"A couple of years ago my son Darby was in the under 12s side then the boys won the 10s as well," he said.
"There are kids from Gilgandra and Narromine in the side, it's a pretty good cross-section of the community.
"Some of those kids haven't lost a school game yet.
"They've won under 10s then COVID-19 came in but certainly in the under 15s there was a couple of them who hadn't lost a school game from year 4 until Wednesday."
St John's College is no stranger to producing talented juniors, you only have to look at Matt Burton and Isaah Yeo, both of whom played State of Origin in 2022 and could play for Australia later this year.
It is the successes of the NSW representatives that has Haycock confident more of the school's students can go on to make a name for themselves.
"You only have to go back to look at Isaah and Matt," he said.
"There is certainly a pathway for kids who want to play rugby league."
