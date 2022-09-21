THEY might have missed out on raising the Caldwell Cup earlier this year, but the Central West Blue Bulls can now call themselves the victors of the inaugural First Nations Challenge Trophy.
It is something that coach Dean Oxley is immensely proud of.
The trophy was put up for grabs on Saturday as Central West hosted the Lloyd McDermott Rugby Development Team at Orange.
Whereas the Blue Bulls side drew on the best talent from across the Central West, the development team is one committed to providing opportunities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders.
There was plenty of talent on both sides of the paddock and in a game that was packed with attacking highlights, Oxley's men posted a 53-24 win.
"It was a great game actually, it was very free flowing and open like we wanted, nine tries to four," the coach said.
"There were some quality players involved, there was the captain of the Gordon first grade side, so they had a number of players who were well and truly at a strong level against us and it was good fun.
"We spoke about how we wanted to play our style, but also express ourselves a bit more than normal.
"I gave the boys the option but they wanted to continue to do what we've done over the last four years in playing expansive footy.
"It was great, we basically had unlimited interchange so we got to play at a high tempo and keep rotating players on and off."
Blue Bulls captain for the day, Bathurst Bulldogs' premiership winning skipper Peter Fitzsimmons, finished with a hat-trick as did Dubbo's Tim Beach.
The match was also a chance for Fitzsimmons and a number of his fellow Blue Bulls to get game time ahead of the Australian Rugby Championships, which start on September 28 in Adelaide.
