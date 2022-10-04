Daily Liberal
Healthy Rivers Dubbo's Mel Gray among 22 representatives calling out Water Minister Kevin Anderson's 'controversial' laws

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated October 4 2022 - 2:31am, first published 12:00am
Mel Gray from Healthy Rivers Dubbo stands on the banks of the Wambuul Macquarie. Picture by Belinda Soole

Concerns of numerous groups have been ignored after they sent an open letter condemning the NSW Water Minister Kevin Anderson's floodplain harvesting regulations in water systems including the Wambuul Macquarie river.

