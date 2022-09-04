Daily Liberal

Bathurst Panthers defeated Dubbo CYMS 29-24 in the Western Premiers Challenge Reserve Grade match

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated September 4 2022 - 4:24am, first published 3:52am
Bathurst Panthers defeated Dubbo CYMS reserve grade. Video by Tom Barber

Aidan Ryan's return to Apex Oval could not have gone better after he was named player of the final in Bathurst Panthers' win over Dubbo CYMS.

Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

